Von Miller Ads Being Pulled After Anthem Protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller may be out an endorsement deal as a result of kneeling during the national anthem.

Before the team’s game with the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Miller was one of 32 members of the Broncos who took a knee to protest what they see as racial injustice in the country.

President Trump on Friday, and again several times through the weekend, said athletes should be fired for taking a knee during the national anthem, tweeting that “if a players wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED.”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

In response, players across the NFL protested Sunday by taking a knee, locking arms, or placing a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of support. Some did not even come out of the locker room for the anthem.

As a result of his actions before the game, Phil Long dealership asked CBS4 and other television stations to stop airing their ads featuring Von Miller. It is unclear if Miller has lost the endorsement deal with the dealership.

RELATED: Angry Veteran Donating His Broncos Gear

Last season, for his protests, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall lost sponsorship deals. Marshall knelt again Sunday before the game.

Marshall was later honored by Harvard for his stance on social injustice.