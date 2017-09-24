Avs, Nuggets, Rapids Owner Weighs In On Anthem Protests

DENVER (CBS4) – The owner of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Rapids issued a statement on the national anthem protests.

Stan Kroenke, who also owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, said:

The Los Angeles Rams, our fan base and our city are all comprised of people from a variety of backgrounds and beliefs. When we recognize that this diversity is our strength and seek to understand different perspectives, we are more enlightened and empathetic human beings. Our organization is committed to celebrating diversity, inclusion and respect, values that help define Los Angeles. We are proud of the work that our players and all NFL players do to make our communities better places to live. We believe in the tenets of the national anthem, which is a pillar of this country; just as freedom of speech is another pillar and a constitutional right. We will continue to support our players’ freedom to peacefully express themselves and the meaningful efforts they make to bring about positive change in our country.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke, on Trump controversy: pic.twitter.com/7ZVSykBEys — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) September 24, 2017

Kroenke’s remarks follow in the wake of President Donald Trump saying Friday that all players should be fired for their protests. Trump reiterated his remarks on Twitter on both Saturday and Sunday.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED.”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Several Broncos players were among players protesting President Trump’s remarks, when they took a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Thirty-two members of the team, in total, were counted kneeling, with others locking arms or resting hands on the shoulders of teammates to show their support.

Other players throughout the NFL followed suit, while all of the Pittsburgh Steelers decided instead to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, on Instagram, said that President Trump was “acting and speaking like a child.”

Protesting during the anthem isn’t new for the Broncos, but it is on this scale. Last season, linebacker Brandon Marshall took a knee ahead of seven games last season, he says to protest social injustice in America.

PHOTO GALLERY: NFL Players Protest During National Anthem