OL Garett Bolles Active For Bills Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS4) – Broncos offensive lineman Garett Bolles is active for the game against the Bills.
Bolles was carted off the field in last weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and, despite returning to practice this last week, there was speculation he would not play.
It was determined that Bolles suffered a bone bruise on his left leg, and was placed in a walking boot and was using crutches to get around team headquarters as a result.
The Broncos initially feared Bolles had torn his Achilles tendon.
While Bolles is active, it is unknown if he will actually play in the game.
Paxton Lynch, Devontae Booker, Kyle Peko, and Jordan Taylor are among the players who will not be on the field, as they have all been listed as inactive for the Broncos.