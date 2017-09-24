Broncos Peko Extends Iron Man Streak To 114th Straight Start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS4) – Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko extended his iron man streak Sunday.

Peko started in his 114th straight game, which is the longest active streak of any defensive tackle in the NFL.

The 32-year-old Peko agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos in March, joining his cousin Kyle Peko on the team.

“I’m on Year 12, but I feel good. My body is feeling great,” Peko said. “God has been keeping me strong and keeping me healthy, but I still have that hunger. I want to get a ring. I want to win a championship. That’s what keeps me going. Also, my family, I’m playing for my children and for my wife. Those are motivations for me.

“I think that’s what keeps me young and alive. I think you see guys when they get a little older, they start losing their love for the game. But, for me, I still love the waking up in the morning and coming out here to hit O-linemen and hitting running backs. That’s fun to me. I love that stuff.”

In last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Peko picked up a tackle, giving him three on the season.