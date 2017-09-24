McManus Has Best FG Percentage In Broncos History

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS4) – There could be a debate as to who the best kicker is in Broncos history.

After McManus’s first of his two field goals in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Broncos Executive Vice President of Public & Community Relations Patrick Smyth tweeted an interesting stat.

Kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Over his career as a Bronco, McManus “has now made 80-of-96 (83.3%) career field goal attempts.”

“That’s the best percentage in team history.”

Long-time Broncos kicker Jason Elam has the NFL record for best extra point conversion at 99.5 percent, but falls short of McManus for field goal percentage.

Jason Elam (credit: Denver Broncos Football Club)

During his career, Elam had a field goal percentage of just under 81 percent.

