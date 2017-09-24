Animal Adventure Park Sets Seasonal Closure Date

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park said they only have a few weekends left on the season.

On Sunday, the park posted to Facebook that their fall hours will continue through Oct. 22. They will then close for the season.

Their hours, for the fall, will remain 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday only.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

Tajiri’s name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.

