‘Rock of Ages’ Comes To BDT Stage

Filed Under: BDT Stage, Boulder Dinner Theatre, Olyvia Sydelle, Rock Of Ages, Tim Howard

BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – “Rock of Ages” at the BDT Stage is a high energy, sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, jukebox musical through the end of the big hair 80’s, with dinner and drinks thrown in.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “Rock of Ages”

rock of ages 2 Rock of Ages Comes To BDT Stage

(credit CBS)

It’s a simple story. Boy meets girl. Boy loses girl to metal head rock star. Girl becomes a stripper. Boy gets a big shot, but not in rock ‘n’ roll. Boy and girl join forces to find love and to save their rock club on the Sunset Strip.

rock of ages 1 Rock of Ages Comes To BDT Stage

(credit CBS)

CBS4 Critic At Large Greg Moody’s Review:

The ensemble work here is great, especially on the big numbers. While Tim Howard and Olyvia Sydelle do wonderful work as the rock-crossed lovers. And the music, well the music is great. “We Built This City,” “I Wanta Rock,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” it’s like a classic cuts album set free on stage. 

One thing to keep in mind, this show is not for kids, but it certainly is fun.

 

rock of ages 3 Rock of Ages Comes To BDT Stage

(credit CBS)

“Rock of Ages” runs through November 11th at BDT Stage. For tickets call (303) 449-6000 or go to the “Rock of Ages” page at bdtstage.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch