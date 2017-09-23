‘Rock of Ages’ Comes To BDT Stage

BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – “Rock of Ages” at the BDT Stage is a high energy, sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, jukebox musical through the end of the big hair 80’s, with dinner and drinks thrown in.
It’s a simple story. Boy meets girl. Boy loses girl to metal head rock star. Girl becomes a stripper. Boy gets a big shot, but not in rock ‘n’ roll. Boy and girl join forces to find love and to save their rock club on the Sunset Strip.
CBS4 Critic At Large Greg Moody’s Review:
The ensemble work here is great, especially on the big numbers. While Tim Howard and Olyvia Sydelle do wonderful work as the rock-crossed lovers. And the music, well the music is great. “We Built This City,” “I Wanta Rock,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” it’s like a classic cuts album set free on stage.
One thing to keep in mind, this show is not for kids, but it certainly is fun.
“Rock of Ages” runs through November 11th at BDT Stage. For tickets call (303) 449-6000 or go to the “Rock of Ages” page at bdtstage.com.