Latest Forecast: Cloudy, Rainy and Stormy

DENVER (CBS4) – Welcome to the first weekend of Fall 2017! The Autumnal Equinox arrived on Friday at 2:02 pm and right on cue a deep low pressure trough and cold front didn’t waste any time changing our Colorado weather pattern.
Overnight Friday into Saturday morning rain showers and passing thunderstorms soaked a few areas of the state. The snow level in the mountains dropped down to 9,000 feet with light and wet accumulations.
It will take several days for the big western trough to push through our area keeping temperatures cool and bringing in waves of showers, thunderstorms and high mountain snow through Monday.
There is a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms across the extreme eastern plains from Burlington down through southeastern parts of the state.
