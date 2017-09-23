Colorado Springs Landlord Sentenced To Prison For Having Sex In Tenant’s Bed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A landlord caught on video having sex in a tenant’s bed was sentenced Friday morning to two years in prison.

Forty-year-old Carlos Quijada was arrested last December on charges of criminal trespassing and misdemeanor obscenity.

The tenant, Logan Pierce, received a notification on his cellphone from one of the surveillance cameras he installed in his Skyway Condominiums home.

“It detected noise and was strange because both of us work all day everyday,” Pierce told CBS affiliate KKTV. “I opened up the camera and kind of had to, like, quit the program and, like, restart it again because I didn’t really believe what I saw.”

The video graphically showed the landlord having sex on the Pierces’ bed.

He immediately called his wife.

“I said, ‘Honey, I think we need to move, like, immediately.”

They then called police.

“Obviously landlords don’t have the ability to go into tenant apartments and do whatever they want to do,” said Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department. But this behavior warranted a felony trespassing charge.

“It was like a total violation of privacy,” Pierce said. “Just to have somebody to come in unannounced is enough, but … then go forth with sleeping with somebody on your bed while you’re not there. It was scary.”

The worst part of it all, Pierce said, is what the two used as a towel to clean up: his wife’s wedding dress.

Investigators took the wedding dress for DNA evidence.

Quijada did not respond to questions posed by KKTV.