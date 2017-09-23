Two Men Accused Of Stealing Guns After Pot Purchase Fails

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two 23-year-old men are being held without bond on federal charges in Denver following their indictment in a gun store burglary.
Calvin Terrell Stafford and Napoleon Williams were indicted and arrested in Denver on September 13th.
“On August 10, 2017, the defendants traveled from Missouri to Springfield, Colorado,” states a news release from the Colorado office of the United States Attorney General, “with the intent to buy marijuana that they could then sell for a profit in Missouri. When the marijuana deal fell through, they decided to steal firearms from a local gun shop.”
The pair is accused of breaking into Best Way Sales in Springfield and taking 19 guns, including five rifles.
After the break-in, Stafford and Williams returned to St. Louis, Missouri, to sell the weapons.
To date, only one has been recovered.
The two men face one count each of Theft of Firearms, Conspiracy to Steal Firearms, and Possession of Stolen Firearms. Potential penalties could add up to 25 years in federal prison and &750,000 in fines for either of them.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. the Springfield Police Department, and the Baca County Sheriff’s Office jointly conducted the investigation.