Colorado GOP Voted Down Move To Cancel 2018 Primary

Broncos Week 3 Injury Report: Denver May Be Missing Key Offensive Players Against Buffalo BillsSeveral starters from the Denver Broncos showed up on the week 3 injury report. Jamaal Charles, Von Miller, Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, Aqib Talib and Demaryius Thomas were listed with some type of injury. All but Roby were full participants in practice by the end of the week and are expected to start. The real loss may come in at wide receiver and offensive line where Bennie Fowler III and Garett Bolles are listed as questionable.