Gala Set To Raise Money For Families With Blind Children

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunset in the Country is coming up on Sept. 30 at the J5 Equestrian Center.

“This is our largest fundraising raising event annually for Anchor Center, to raise money for our children with visual impairment from birth to five. We’ll have a live and silent auction, entertainment, dinner, dancing, our featured speaker. It will be a lot of fun. And again it’s to raise money for our families at Anchor Center who are receiving services,” said Deborah Curry, the family services manager for the Anchor Center for Blind Children.

LINK: Sunset in the Country

Anchor Center is an organization that provided early intervention and education to blind and visually impaired children up to 5-years-old. Anchor Center serves nearly 200 children and their families every year.

This year Jessica Johnson will be the featured speaker for the event. Her daughter Ava Johnson is a graduate of Anchor Center.

