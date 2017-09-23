‘Double Hat Bandit’ Arrested After Robbing Banks In Seven States

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS4) – A man believed to be the “Double Hat Bandit” was arrested in a motel parking lot here Thursday.
Shayne Carson, 54, is thought to be responsible for at least 18 bank robberies in seven states, including Colorado.
He surrendered without incident to FBI and local police in Whiteland, Indiana.
Authorities believe Carson is behind robberies through Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho committed from December 2016 to July of this year.
In these cases, the robber wore two hats.
He is also a possible suspect in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio committed since July.
Authorities expect Carson will first be taken to face a judge in Utah for the December robbery there.