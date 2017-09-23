‘Double Hat Bandit’ Arrested After Robbing Banks In Seven States

Filed Under: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Oregon, utah, Washington

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS4) – A man believed to be the “Double Hat Bandit” was arrested in a motel parking lot here Thursday.

Shayne Carson, 54, is thought to be responsible for at least 18 bank robberies in seven states, including Colorado.

He surrendered without incident to FBI and local police in Whiteland, Indiana.

double hat bandit composite Double Hat Bandit Arrested After Robbing Banks In Seven States

(credit: FBI)

Authorities believe Carson is behind robberies through Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho committed from December 2016 to July of this year.

In these cases, the robber wore two hats.

He is also a possible suspect in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio committed since July.

Authorities expect Carson will first be taken to face a judge in Utah for the December robbery there.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch