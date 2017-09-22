Winter Valley Fire Explodes In Size Overnight

ELK SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning in Moffat County has exploded in size.
The Winter Valley Fire is now larger than 5,200 acres, growing almost 2,000 acres since Thursday.
It’s burning near Elk Springs, which is just south of Dinosaur National Monument.
Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph are hampering firefighting efforts.
Fire officials say more than two dozen structures are threatened, and the Deerlodge Park Campground has been evacuated.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and under investigation.
