Police: ‘Do Not Call 911’ Headless Halloween Display

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS4) – A Halloween display in eastern Tennessee may be a little too realistic for some.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department had to post a notice on Facebook telling people not to call them if they saw what appeared to be a body decapitated by a garage door.

“ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display,” the department’s post reads.

Deputies did look into it after getting calls, but found it was just a joke, and so issued the warning to avoid a flood of emergency calls.

