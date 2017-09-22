Affordable Housing Being Built That Only Teachers Can Buy

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – A school district, a non profit, and a local government are all working Together 4 Colorado.
Affordable housing in the Roaring Fork Valley is nearly impossible to find on a teacher’s salary, but that’s changing as dozens of homes that only teachers can buy will soon be built.
The school principal says it will allow her to hire teachers knowing they will be able to stick around, and it has other communities looking to them for inspiration.
Habitat for Humanity Roaring for, Pitkin County, and the Roaring Fork School District are teaming up to make the 27-unit Basalt Vista project happen.
The goal is to have the homes ready for move-in by the end of next year.
