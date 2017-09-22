Affordable Housing Being Built That Only Teachers Can Buy

Filed Under: Affordable Housing, Basalt, Basalt Vista Project, Habitat For Humanity, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork, Pitkin County, Roaring Fork School District

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – A school district, a non profit, and a local government are all working Together 4 Colorado.

Affordable housing in the Roaring Fork Valley is nearly impossible to find on a teacher’s salary, but that’s changing as dozens of homes that only teachers can buy will soon be built.

basalt affordable housing 5pkg transfer frame 555 Affordable Housing Being Built That Only Teachers Can Buy

(credit: CBS)

basalt affordable housing 5pkg transfer frame 2340 Affordable Housing Being Built That Only Teachers Can Buy

(credit: CBS)

The school principal says it will allow her to hire teachers knowing they will be able to stick around, and it has other communities looking to them for inspiration.

Habitat for Humanity Roaring for, Pitkin County, and the Roaring Fork School District are teaming up to make the 27-unit Basalt Vista project happen.

The goal is to have the homes ready for move-in by the end of next year.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch