Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s mayor and residents are not happy about proposed cutbacks on RTD’s new R-Line.

RTD says not enough people are using the line and they want to reallocate resources to other parts of town where there are more passengers.

“The proposal is basically saying we know people are coming to and from work from Aurora to the Denver Tech Center currently where it runs, but they’re not doing that early morning, middle day, and the weekend. So we’re proposing changing the train to where they are going which is downtown or just in Aurora itself,” said RTD’s Nate Currey.

But residents like Sharon Dixon, who use the line every morning to go to work, don’t like the proposal.

“I think they should leave the hours the way they are because a lot of us are dependent on it now.”

At an RTD meeting Thursday night other riders voiced similar concerns.

Aurora’s mayor also spoke out against the proposed changes saying is could be affect businesses who opened along the R-Line hoping it would bring them customers.

“Any time you cut back service it creates a problem for anyone who has done something assuming it would be otherwise,” Aurora’s mayor Steve Hogan told CBS4.

RTD says trains will still operate at the same frequency but any changes will mean passengers will have fewer direct rides and may need to transfer at the Southmore station. They also say this is just a proposal as of now.

Another public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Glenarm Recreation Center in Denver.

The board will vote on any changes in October.

