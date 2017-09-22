Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

Filed Under: Adams County, Arapahoe County, Aurora, Nate Currey, R Line, RTD, Sharon Dixon, Steve Hogan

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s mayor and residents are not happy about proposed cutbacks on RTD’s new R-Line.

RTD says not enough people are using the line and they want to reallocate resources to other parts of town where there are more passengers.

rtd changing meeting 10pkg transfer frame 1276 Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

(credit: CBS)

“The proposal is basically saying we know people are coming to and from work from Aurora to the Denver Tech Center currently where it runs, but they’re not doing that early morning, middle day, and the weekend. So we’re proposing changing the train to where they are going which is downtown or just in Aurora itself,” said RTD’s Nate Currey.

rtd changing meeting 10pkg transfer frame 1415 Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

Nate Currey (credit: CBS)

But residents like Sharon Dixon, who use the line every morning to go to work, don’t like the proposal.

“I think they should leave the hours the way they are because a lot of us are dependent on it now.”

rtd changing meeting 10pkg transfer frame 298 Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

Sharon Dixon (credit: CBS)

At an RTD meeting Thursday night other riders voiced similar concerns.

Aurora’s mayor also spoke out against the proposed changes saying is could be affect businesses who opened along the R-Line hoping it would bring them customers.

rtd changes meeting intro 6vo transfer frame 861 Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

(credit: CBS)

“Any time you cut back service it creates a problem for anyone who has done something assuming it would be otherwise,” Aurora’s mayor Steve Hogan told CBS4.

rtd changing meeting 10pkg transfer frame 977 Mayor, Residents Not Happy About Proposed RTD Cutbacks

Steve Hogan (credit: CBS)

RTD says trains will still operate at the same frequency but any changes will mean passengers will have fewer direct rides and may need to transfer at the Southmore station. They also say this is just a proposal as of now.

Another public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Glenarm Recreation Center in Denver.

The board will vote on any changes in October.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch