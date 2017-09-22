Enjoy The ‘Painted Ladies’ Butterflies While You Can

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Enjoy all of the butterflies visiting the Front Range while you can.

Scientists with the Butterfly Pavilion say the cooler temperatures this weekend will encourage them to continue migrating south.

(credit: Bill Masure)

(credit: Bill Masure)

The foothills could see snow this weekend as a cold front moves down into the state.

While they may look like Monarchs, they’re actually called Painted Ladies.

(credit: Bill Masure)

(credit: Bill Masure)

The reason behind why you may have seen so many of them?

It means that there are enough habitats to support them.

