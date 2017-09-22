Latest Forecast: Strong Cold Front Moves Through Colorado Tonight

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Fall is here and you will know it thanks to a strong cold front moving through the state.
In addition to falling temperatures over the next 24 hours we will also see rain and snow showers develop over the higher terrain of central and western Colorado this afternoon and evening.
Moisture will start working into the eastern part of the state overnight and during the day on Saturday.
The entire weekend will be cool and unsettled with a few different waves of showers. Initially the snow levels should remain above 9,000 feet.
As we roll into Sunday night and early Monday some colder air will work into the state and that will help lower the snow levels potentially down to as low as 7,000 feet.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.