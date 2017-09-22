Latest Forecast: 1st Fall Cold Front On The Way

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Hello Fall! The Autumnal Equinox happens Friday afternoon at 2:02 pm. And on this Friday we are watching a huge low pressure trough covering the western side of the nation inch it’s way toward the central Rockies.

The leading edge of this trough is a cold front that is already pushing into western Colorado. The eastern half of the state will be ahead of this front most of the day Friday. Experiencing strong southwesterly winds. This will warm and dry out the plains. As a result, there is a Red Flag Warning for parts of the state just east of Denver down across the Palmer Divide into southern Colorado. This will last from 11am through 7pm Friday.

Behind the front there will be a dramatic Fall change for the weekend. With much cooler temperatures along with rain at lower elevations and a snow level over the weekend dropping down to 9,000 feet with small accumulations.

