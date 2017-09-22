Man Accused Of Abusing Young Girl Faces Judge

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man faced a judge Friday after being accused of abusing his girlfriend’s young daughter.
Joshua Gonzales turned himself into authorities Sunday night.
Last week, police responded to reports of an injured child outside Doull Elementary School with her mother.
The 2-year-old girl had a lacerated liver and severe head trauma, injuries which doctors called life-threatening.
According to the case’s affidavit, the child’s mother initially told detectives her daughter fell down the stairs, and wouldn’t acknowledge Gonzales existed.
It wasn’t until detectives told her how serious her daughter’s injuries were that she admitted Gonzales was her boyfriend, and that he hit the toddler a few days prior because she was crying.
The girl is expected to be okay.
If convicted, Gonzales could face up to 32 years in prison. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.