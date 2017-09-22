Man Killed In Deputy-Involved Shooting Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who died in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday has been identified.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Dunsmore, 25, was shot and killed by a deputy in Chatfield Avenue and Kipling Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at 3:42 p.m. of a reckless driver eastbound on C-470.

“The caller reported that a black Audi sedan was speeding and passing cards on the shoulder of the road,” it says in a release.

A deputy located the vehicle and Dunsmore in the parking lot of an auto parts store in the area.

The deputy, according to the sheriff’s office, “repeatedly instructed the driver to stop, but he refused to comply with the deputy’s instructions and instead jumped into the driver’s seat of the Audi. The deputy continued to the driver’s side door of the Audi and during that contact, a confrontation occurred resulting in the deputy shooting the driver.”

The Audi left the parking lot and traveled across Kipling, where it came to a stop on an embankment.

While an investigation is conducted, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The deputy was not injured.