I-70 Closes Again Due To Deadly Crash

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed again Friday morning.

Traffic was shutdown to clean up after an accident on Thursday. State Patrol says that Highway 24 to Highway 91 is an alternate route.

The highway closed Thursday evening due to a crash on Vail Pass after a semi lost control and went across all lanes of traffic before traveling downhill and catching fire.

The driver died on the scene.

i 70 closure 4 csp eagle tweet I 70 Closes Again Due To Deadly Crash

(credit: Eagle County)

The interstate was closed until nearly 9:30 p.m., but it needed to be closed again Friday morning for additional clean up, which is expected to take up to six hours and last into the afternoon.

