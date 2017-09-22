Principal In ‘Forced Splits’ Case Is Retiring

DENVER (CBS4) – The principal suspended in the investigation of cheerleaders who were forced into the splits is retiring.

Andy Mendelsberg was one of five school employees placed on leave after videos surfaced last month showing former East High School cheerleading coach Ozell Williams pushing cheerleaders down into the extended splits as they cry out in pain.

Friday afternoon, it was announced that Mendelberg has decided to retire.

Breaking- East High school principal Andy Mendelsberg will retire and leave DPS following cheerleading controversy- per sources pic.twitter.com/LxS6URLMJV — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) September 22, 2017

The announcement was streamed live on Facebook:

Earlier in the day, protesters outside of the Denver Public School’s offices asked for Mendelsberg to be reinstated.

East High freshman Ally Wakefield, 13, cried out in pain and said “stop” over and over but Williams could be seen continuing to force her down in the extended splits position while others held her in place.

“She’s torn her muscle tissues, her ligaments, and pulled a hamstring,” said Ally’s mother Kirsten Wakefield, of her daughter’s injuries.

“What happened was wrong. Under no circumstances should a young person be in a situation where they’re suffering physical or emotional harm,” said DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg.

The Denver Police Department is also conducting an investigation.