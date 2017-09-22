Police: Student Shot Near High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a student was shot and another was injured near a Colorado high school.

Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the student shot Friday is in “stable but serious” condition after being shot once. Another student got hurt while running away from the gunfire.

Black says police are still interviewing students and adult witnesses who were nearby when the confrontation unfolded across the street from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs.

He says they’re still trying to identify the shooter as well but witnesses have described the car that he was in before opening fire.

School district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said several schools had their students stay inside while police responded. The district later lifted those orders, allowing students to leave or be picked up.

