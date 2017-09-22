Charmin Offers ‘Mad Pooper’ Free TP To Help With ‘Runs’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Charmin is hoping the “Mad Pooper” will come clean.
To encourage the pooping runner to come forward, they’re offering her a year’s supply of free toilet paper “to help with her ‘runs.'”
Police are searching for a woman who is dubbed “The Mad Pooper” by a family who has spotted her defecating in their neighborhood several times over a number of weeks while out running.
Cathy Budde says her kids saw the woman mid-squat and came running back in the house to tell her.
“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde said to the runner. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?!’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”
Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved, and say the runner could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
According to the Budde family, there are plenty of restrooms less than a block away from where the woman is running, and so believe “this is intentional.”
If you can identify the runner, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.