Von Miller #1 In Outside Linebacker Rankings

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s Von Miller gets the top billing in The Associated Press rankings of the NFL’s best outside linebackers.
His exceptional blend of pass-rushing and run-stopping skills puts Miller atop the AP’s top 10 by a wide margin. In voting by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers, Miller crushed the competition much like he creams tackles, tight ends and quarterbacks.
Miller beat out Kansas City’s Justin Houston and Atlanta’s Vic Beasley for top billing. Miller received nine first-place votes in a 10-points-to-one-point system and he placed second and third on the two other ballots for 106 total points.
His point total was one fewer than Tom Brady received in the quarterback rankings two weeks ago, but his nine first-place votes beat out Brady’s eight.
Houston and Beasley each received one first-place vote. Houston finished with 70 points and Beasley 60.
