Google Closer To Bringing 1,500 Jobs To Front Range

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Google is closer to completing the first phase of its new campus in Boulder.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that the tech giant recently purchased land and two buildings for more than $130 million.

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Google originally planned to rent out the buildings, but they “want to demonstrate their commitment to Boulder.”

There’s not an official timeline yet on when the project will get done, but when it is, the campus will have 1,500 employees.

