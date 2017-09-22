Deputy Involved In Shooting Off I-76

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation is underway after a deputy was involved in a shooting.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 88th Avenue and Brighton Road in Commerce City.
That’s off Interstate 76.
The shooting is involving an Adams County sheriff’s deputy.
Copter4 flew over the scene.
Details on the shooting are not yet available, including who was struck or the extent of their injuries, but the information officer with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the scene is contained.
On Thursday in Jefferson County, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in which the suspect did not survive. It is unclear what led up to that shooting.