Campground Evacuated, Fire Burns Near Dinosaur National Monument

ELK SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The so-called Winter Valley Fire has forced people camping near Dinosaur National Monument to evacuate the campground.

The fire burning south of Elk Point has burned more than 2,180 acres. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph are hampering firefighting efforts to bring the wildfire under control.

The Winter Valley Fire (credit: BLM)

Officials have closed U.S. Highway 40 between Maybell and Blue Mountain.

The Bureau of Land Management is putting together a Type 3 unit to take command of the fire.

The Winter Valley Fire (credit: BLM)

The Winter Valley Fire (credit: Dinosaur National Monument)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

