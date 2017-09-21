1 Of 3 Suspects In Lyft Driver Robbery Arrested

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection to a story first seen on CBS4.

Arthur Murdock, 20, faces charges of criminal attempt to commit second degree murder, aggravated robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm, and attempt to commit first degree assault.

Murdock was wanted, after police determined he was involved with the armed robbery of Denver Lyft driver Cory Anderson at 7th Avenue and Albion Street.

Anderson told CBS4 he was lucky to be alive, just days after three men allegedly robbed him.

Anderson said he was waiting to drive another customer, when three black men approached his vehicle.

As Anderson attempted to drive away during the armed robbery, Murdock allegedly fired his gun at Anderson.

Anderson showed CBS4 the vehicle he was driving, and how the bullet was lodged in the doorframe. The billet was stopped only three thin layers of metal away from hitting him in the head.

According to an arrest report obtained by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Murdock’s finger prints on Anderson’s car door are what lead to his arrest.

According to the arrest report, Murdock had a previous criminal history in the City of Aurora as well.

