Community Comes Together To Help Injured Sheriff’s Detective

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– They don’t work for the same departments, but first responders are uniting to help each other, and more importantly need your help to finish the job.

“We’re getting really close we need a couple more thousand dollars to get this chair just the way it needs to be for Dan,” said John Adsit.

The chair is an Action Track Chair and Dan is Detective Dan Brite who was nearly killed in the line of duty last September in Parker.

Adsit himself is no stranger to being injured on-duty. He was run over during a protest in 2014.

“I was given so much support through my incident that I don’t feel like I could ever pay enough forward for all the amazing things the community has done for me,” said Adsit.

Adsit found the Action Track Chair and thought it was the perfect thing Brite needed to get back outdoors until he can walk under his own pour again.

“I got the opportunity and was blessed to ride in one of these things myself,” Adsit said. “I was like, ‘Man this could change his life in a very good way.’”

But the chair is expensive. Adsit is donating $5,000 and found matching donations from MC-1 and Shield 616. But still needs $4,000 to complete the purchase of the chair.

MC-1 is a fundraising group honoring Sgt. Dave Baldwin who was killed while on-duty for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. Shield 616 is an organization that buy additional armor for officers.

“We were pretty excited that John brought this to us and that was can be a part of this,” said AJ Sivetts with the MC-1 foundation.

“We just kind of feed off each other and when one is down the other guy picks the guy up emotionally. It’s been great,” Adsit said.

The hope is to raise the money for Brite by the end of September.

MC-1 is hosting a fundraiser on Sept. 30.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.