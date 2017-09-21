Cardboard Cutout Of Rep. Coffman Among Signs At DACA Rally

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman has gone against his own party to protect DREAMERS. Despite that, he was the subject of a rally outside his office in Aurora on Thursday.

Coffman, a Republican representing Aurora, filed a petition that would force Congress to vote on a bill protecting children brought to the U.S. illegally after Pres. Trump repealed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program.

A cardboard cutout of Rep. Mike Coffman at the rally (credit: CBS)

The protesters carried a cardboard cutout of their congressman and other signs. They want Congress to stop playing games with children.

Coffman and Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat and Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, all support keeping DREAMERS in the U.S.

