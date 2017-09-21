Latest Forecast: Hot Today Ahead Of Abrupt Transition To Fall

Sex Ed Program To Be Cut: 'It's Going To Be Significant' A group that specializes in teaching teachers about sex education and preventing teen pregnancy will cease operation at the end of the year after losing Federal funding.

Local 'Sea To Ski' Travel Group Ordered To Pay $7MColorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman has announced that a court ordered four owners of a former travel group to pay more than $7 million to the state for defrauding consumers, which is an upped price that follows an appeal filed by one of the owners.