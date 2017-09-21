Latest Forecast: Hot Today Ahead Of Abrupt Transition To Fall

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The last full day of summer 2017 will feel like it with a forecast high in Denver that should either tie or break the record of 89 degrees set in 2015.
In addition to the warmth it will also be windy and very dry with high fire danger.
The wind will stick with us right into the day on Friday as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest.
Once that rolls by temperatures will fall abruptly with readings well below normal for the upcoming weekend.
There will be some scattered rain showers statewide over the weekend with some light snow above 9,000 feet at times.
