Community Comes Together To Help Injured Sheriff's DetectiveThey don’t work for the same departments, but first responders are uniting to help each other, and more importantly need your help to finish the job.

RTD Driver Charged With False Imprisonment For Passenger IncidentA contract driver for RTD has been charged with a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment, accused by Adams County Sheriff’s investigators and a bus passenger of not allowing him to get off her bus last month.

Civilian Employee With Police Department Accused Of HarassmentA civilian employee with the Denver Police Department has been accused of harassment.