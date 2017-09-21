Gas Mix-Up Had Drivers Mistakenly Filling Up With Diesel

BRUSH, Colo. (CBS4) – A mix-up at a popular gas station in Morgan County is causing a headache for a lot of drivers.
The Fort Morgan Times reports that drivers who filled up at the Brush Grocery Kart over the last few days may have gotten a mixture of diesel instead of the mid-grade gas they thought they were pumping.
The store owner says a tanker truck accidentally put diesel into the wrong tank.
Diesel fuel can cause major engine damage if the car wasn’t designed for it.
The gas provider says it’s insurance will cover any repair and towing costs.