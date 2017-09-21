Broncos’ Bolles Returns To Practice 4 Days After Leg Injury

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice Thursday, four days after hurting his left leg in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially feared it was a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Bolles was a surprise participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday following confirmation that he had bruised a bone in his lower left leg.

gettyimages 848621472 Broncos Bolles Returns To Practice 4 Days After Leg Injury

Garett Bolles after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 17, 2017. (credit: Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos (2-0) still might have to start Allen Barbre or another lineman for Bolles when they visit the Bills (1-1) Sunday.

RELATED: Broncos’ Siemian Starting To Make Believers Across The NFL

But Bolles’ return is a sign that, barring any setbacks, he could be back in the lineup sooner than expected.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch