Oil Tank Fire Forces Evacuations

By Makenzie O’Keefe

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Brighton Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at an oil tank farm Wednesday night near Highway 86 and Weld County Road 4.

The fire began just after 9 p.m. and forced evacuations before the flames were put out.

Brighton Fire crews found four oil and gas separators on fire. Firefighters made sure all valves and oil flow into the air was shut off while they set up a rural water supply to protect the remaining equipment and tanks.

Neighbors nearby watched the fire nervously.

“I thought there might be a detonation or something like that,” explained Stan Hiller, who lives across the street. “That’s what worried me.”

Firefighters say the property is owned by Great Western Oil and Gas.

No one was hurt, and the fire was put out just before 1 a.m.

