Could Amazon’s 2nd Largest HQ Come To Louisville?

By Dillon Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver-based investment company teamed up with the City of Louisville this week to pitch the Denver metro area suburb as a possibility for the next Amazon Headquarters.

Bancroft Capital confirmed they were interested in offering a soon-to-be acquired plot of land to the mega-company, in hopes of bringing the corporation to Colorado.

Bancroft proposed the new headquarters could be located northwest of the Northwest Parkway and U.S. 36 interchange. The location, which is under contract, is owned by Phillips 66.

“Clearly, this property is a jewel sight along the Denver-Boulder corridor,” said Richard Morgan, Principal for Bancroft Capital.

Morgan, and company founder Doug McDonald, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they had interest in purchasing the property more than 15 years ago. However, their dreams of developing the property were not brought to fruition until June, before Amazon announced plans to create a second headquarters.

“We have partnered with the city of Louisville in a joint proposal, explaining the benefits of this sight,” Morgan said.

The former StorageTek property already has access to utilities, and is conveniently located near bus transportation services. Only a 30-minute drive from Denver, the location is also along an already-approved future RTD Lightrail line.

Morgan said one of the biggest selling points of the property, is its current zoning. The land was already zoned for commercial use, and was approved for 1.5 million square feet in development.

“We can immediately start out on the phase one request for amazon, on building their 500,000 square foot initial building,” Morgan said.

The company normally would have months to design a proposal. However, this time they only have about a week.

McDonald confirmed the process was going quicker than normal, and had his team busy. However, both McDonald and Morgan said they felt the proposal would be of great interest to not only Colorado, but Amazon as well.

“We think it is a tremendous opportunity for Louisville, and we are happy to be a part of it,” Morgan said.

Colorado has until Oct. 19 to choose which location in the state they want to submit to Amazon, for their final bid.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.