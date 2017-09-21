Group Trying To Bring Amazon’s 50,000 Jobs To Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The site of a former tech giant in Boulder County could be a lure to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the area.

An investment group, Bancroft Capital, is buying the former Storage Tek campus near Boulder.

It’s a 432-acre property that Sun Microsystems closed and sold after buying Storage Tek in 2005.

Phillips 66 currently owns it.

The investment company says it could meet many of Amazon’s requirements.

Amazon’s Request for Proposal wants millions of square feet of office space in a business-friendly city with a well-educated workforce. They also want good public transportation, and nearby outdoor recreation for employees among other requests.

In turn, Amazon is guaranteeing $5 billion in capital expenditures and up to 50,000 employees with most making six-figures in salary.

