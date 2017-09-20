Barricaded Suspect Surrenders To Police After Hours-Long Standoff

Hickenlooper Joins Other Governors In Rejecting GOP Health Care BillGov. John Hickenlooper joined nine other governors in urging senators to reject the latest Republican health care proposal to reveal Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.

Barricaded Suspect Surrenders To Police After Hours-Long StandoffA man was arrested by Denver Police after he barricaded himself inside a home near Colfax Avenue and Yates Street early Wednesday morning.

Parole Denied For Man Who Lied About Killing Teen In Hit & RunParole has been denied for a man who struck and killed a teenager who was jogging in Lakewood four years ago.