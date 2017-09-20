Barricaded Suspect Surrenders To Police After Hours-Long Standoff

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– A man was arrested by Denver Police after he barricaded himself inside a home near Colfax Avenue and Yates Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County.

Denver Police came in contact with the wanted man around 1 a.m. They say he entered a home on Yates Street and refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called out to negotiate with the man. He was eventually taken into custody after a nearly four-hour long standoff. No one was injured.

Police have not identified the suspect.

