Barricaded Suspect Surrenders To Police After Hours-Long Standoff

DENVER (CBS4)– A man was arrested by Denver Police after he barricaded himself inside a home near Colfax Avenue and Yates Street early Wednesday morning.
Police say the man was wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County.
Denver Police came in contact with the wanted man around 1 a.m. They say he entered a home on Yates Street and refused to come out.
A SWAT team was called out to negotiate with the man. He was eventually taken into custody after a nearly four-hour long standoff. No one was injured.
Police have not identified the suspect.
Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.