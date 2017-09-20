Walmart: No Holiday Hiring

DENVER (CBS4) – Walmart won’t be doing large-scale holiday hiring at its stores this year.

Instead, existing employees will have the opportunity to get more hours.

The retailer says it will be taking on more temporary workers at its distribution centers. It’s not giving a number yet for its planned holiday hires at the centers.

Walmart’s decision to not hire for the holiday season could be part of the company’s effort to make jobs more attractive and cut down on turnover.

The company says it used the same holiday labor strategy last year and it was widely praised by workers and customers.

