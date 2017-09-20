Tenderfoot 2 Fire Started From Power Pole Insulator Failure

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say a failed insulator on a power pole caused the Tenderfoot 2 Fire in Summit County.
The fire started near Dillon about noon on Monday.
Firefighters quickly tackled the fire by air and ground.
The fire’s size was last estimated at 25 acres with no containment. As of this posting there were no evacuation orders in place, but the Corinthian Hills and Oro Grande neighborhoods are being watched carefully.
