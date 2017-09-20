Sugary Drinks Could Be Voted Off Menus

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A proposed ordinance that would limit the amount of sugary drinks a child consumes is expected to be voted on next month.
The ordinance would require local restaurants to keep options of sugary drinks off children’s menus. The restaurants would still be able to serve them if the child asks for the drink.
The Daily Camera reports the city council met Tuesday night to finalize the language in the ordinance before sending it to a vote.
The ordinance doesn’t specify what constitutes as a sugary drink, nor does it ban the sale of such drinks to children.
Supporters say it could help curb childhood obesity.
