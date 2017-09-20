Sugary Drinks Could Be Voted Off Menus

Filed Under: Boulder County, Lafayette City Council, Sugary Drinks

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – A proposed ordinance that would limit the amount of sugary drinks a child consumes is expected to be voted on next month.

The ordinance would require local restaurants to keep options of sugary drinks off children’s menus. The restaurants would still be able to serve them if the child asks for the drink.

co boulder sugary drinks 9vo transfer frame 135 Sugary Drinks Could Be Voted Off Menus

(credit: CBS)

The Daily Camera reports the city council met Tuesday night to finalize the language in the ordinance before sending it to a vote.

The ordinance doesn’t specify what constitutes as a sugary drink, nor does it ban the sale of such drinks to children.

Supporters say it could help curb childhood obesity.

RELATED: Boulder’s Sugary Drink Tax Now In Effect

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch