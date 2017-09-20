Spa-Like Nursing Rooms Unveiled At DIA

Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Nursing Rooms

DENVER (CBS4) –  Denver International Airport is making travel more comfortable for nursing mothers.

D.I.A. has opened three nursing rooms in the center of concourses A, B and C.

co dia nursing rooms 6vo transfer frame 0 Spa Like Nursing Rooms Unveiled At DIA

(credit: Denver International Airport)

“We have been working to better meet the needs of our passengers and that includes offerings for nursing mothers on the go,” said airport CEO Kim Day, “The rooms, located on each concourse, will provide a quiet, clean and comfortable location for mothers to utilize before or after their flight.”

co dia nursing rooms 6vo transfer frame 240 Spa Like Nursing Rooms Unveiled At DIA

(credit: Denver International Airport)

The rooms feature spa-inspired designs, lighting and artwork.

They include family-friendly seating and space for siblings.

The rooms are private and can be entered with a code available through an intercom next to the door.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch