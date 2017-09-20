Spa-Like Nursing Rooms Unveiled At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is making travel more comfortable for nursing mothers.
D.I.A. has opened three nursing rooms in the center of concourses A, B and C.
“We have been working to better meet the needs of our passengers and that includes offerings for nursing mothers on the go,” said airport CEO Kim Day, “The rooms, located on each concourse, will provide a quiet, clean and comfortable location for mothers to utilize before or after their flight.”
The rooms feature spa-inspired designs, lighting and artwork.
They include family-friendly seating and space for siblings.
The rooms are private and can be entered with a code available through an intercom next to the door.