Latest Forecast: Overall Pleasant Late Summer Day But Big Changes Ahead

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s official temperature recorded at DIA dropped to 40° early Wednesday morning. Therefore we can say it was our coldest morning in 4 months. The last time we were that chilly was late May.

Our cool start will become a mild finish as temperatures climb to around 80° in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas Wednesday afternoon. It will also be breezy at times but the wind will be far less compared to Tuesday.

Thursday will also be a generally quiet weather day with highs in the middle 80s under sunny skies. Changes begin on Friday along with the official arrival of autumn (the new season begins at 2:02 p.m. MDT). We may have just enough moisture on Friday to produce a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening. The mountains have a somewhat better chance for rain on Friday.

Then we’ll see significant change statewide over the weekend as high temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s in the metro area, 40s and 50s in the mountains. Most lower elevations including the Denver area will see at least a few periods of rain. In the high county it will be likely be a mix of rain and snow with most of the snow staying above 10,000 feet. Some of the higher peaks and mountain passes may see up to 3 inches of accumulation including at the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels.

Temperatures will stay far below normal for at least a four day stretch from Saturday through Tuesday.

