Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a pretty abrupt change in the seasons this week.

Tomorrow is the last day of summer and it will feel like it with very warm temperature, gusty winds and dry weather.
Conditions will be prime for wildfires, especially on the eastern plains.

22 Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

The wind will be developing out ahead of a chilly storm system currently spinning over Washington and Oregon.

It’s a slow mover and will keep Colorado’s weather cool and unsettled for 2 to 4 days starting late Friday.

123 Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

This weather system will bring some of the coolest air we’ve seen since last spring along with a chance for rain statewide. It will cool enough above 9,000 feet for snow and there could be a few inches on some of the highest peaks.

5day Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

fall colors Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change From Summer To Fall Ahead

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch