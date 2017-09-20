Police: Inmates Escape, Steal Items, Return To Jail

JACKSON, Miss. (CBS4) – Four inmates in Mississippi broke into a Dollar General Store after they broke out of jail.

Investigators say last week they jumped a fence and walked less than a mile to the store.

There, investigators say, they stole cigarettes and cell phones so they could sell them to other inmates.

Afterward, they snuck back into jail.

“You already in jail, but you want to break out and break back in, that is just something. I heard it all,” said Chief Robert Kirklin.

Jail officials say they are working to better secure the facility and strengthen security to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

