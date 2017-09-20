Hickenlooper Joins Other Governors In Rejecting GOP Health Care Bill

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper joined nine other governors in urging senators to reject the latest Republican health care proposal to reveal Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.

He says the claim that it would mean more money for states is untrue and that he estimates it would mean a cut of at least $800 million a year for Colorado.

“Our belief is that it will cut back coverage dramatically and reduce coverage eventually,” said Hickenlooper. “I have nothing but respect for Lindsey Graham. He’s one of the smartest, funniest U.S. Senators but I don’t agree with his, the numbers that are coming out. We’ll get an objective measurement.”

The Congressional Budget Office says it won’t have the numbers crunched before the Sept. 30 deadline the Republicans want to meet.