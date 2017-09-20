World Champion Gymnast Spoke Candidly With CBS4

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – 20 year old Simone Biles breezed through the halls of Denver’s Mile High United Way with poise last night. She had a pleasant look on her face and appeared calm and unfazed as people pointed, stared and whipped out their phones to snap photos. She entered a room where CBS4 was set up for an interview and lightly shook hands with Britt Moreno. What she lacks in physical size at 4 feet 8 inches she makes up for in heart. This tiny athlete is chuck full of passion for winning, gymnastics and helping children.

She told Moreno that she was in the foster care system as a young girl and adopted by her grandparents whom she calls her parents.

“It’s where I come from and once foster care kids see you can do something. I hope they know that even though it’s a tough time you can still make something out of yourself,” Biles said.

Her father sat in the room and proudly watched his daughter share her personal story.

The 10 time world champion gold medalist and four time Olympic gold medalist said her success was not easy and admits she had struggles. This gifted young woman is now a champion for some of our forgotten kids.

“What is your message to kids in foster care?” Moreno asked.

“I want them to learn you can do anything you put your mind to. A lot of kids go through tougher times and I feel sad and I want to help out as much as possible,” Biles responded.

Biles’ winning spirit seems to reel people in as well. She wins them over with her warm smile and giggle. She was the guest speaker at Mile High United Way’s fundraising Women United Luncheon and she said she wants to do more.

When she spoke to Moreno, it was as if the two were girlfriends catching up. Biles talked about her new tattoo of the Olympic rings on her forearm. She dished on her new boyfriend.

“He’s amazing. He’s a gentleman, so it works” she said.

Biles admited she is experiencing things like dating later in life. Her childhood was unconventional as she sacrificed a lot of traditions for her craft. She never went to school dances and said she just went on a date for the first time this year. She spent the majority of her early life training in the gym.

Biles said reaching celebrity status seemed to happen overnight. With 3.5 million followers on Instagram and another million on twitter, the breadth of the petite woman’s reach stretches internationally. She has conquered “Dancing with the Stars”, written a bestselling book, so what’s next? She tells Moreno she has a movie based on her life coming out next year.

“I’m going to start training again. Well, I have been,” Biles said.

“Is that breaking news?” Moreno exclaimed.

Biles replied that some people already knew of her intention to train, but that her schedule won’t allow her to really be devoted until November.

“What is the next goal?” Moreno asked.

“I don’t know, yet,” Biles said with a coy smile. “I haven’t made that one. Haven’t made it yet,” she added with a bigger mischievous grin.

